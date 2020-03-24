Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley says he has possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and will be “restricting personal movements”
He told City Council members and department heads Tuesday morning he was doing this after possible exposure to a person who is being tested for the coronavirus.
Results for the testing of that person will take about five days, he said.
Buckley has no symptoms and has not been tested himself, but he was alerted to the possible exposure late Monday afternoon.
“I am working from home, continuing to do City business through telework and virtual meetings,” Buckley said.
The mayor has canceled his public appearances for the rest of the week.