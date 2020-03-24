Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CareFirst announced Tuesday it would contribute $2 million to community non-profit organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Through conversations with organizations, CareFirst identified health, social and economic needs as funding priorities.
Investments will include, but are not limited to:
- Baltimore Community Foundation
- Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore
- Community Foundation for Northern Virginia
- County United Way of Cumberland Maryland
- United Way of Central Maryland
- United Way of the National Capital Area
CareFirst funding will occur in two phases to provide ongoing relief to organizations during the outbreak and recovery phases.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.