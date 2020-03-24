CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Howard County court, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of the District Court of Maryland in Howard County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Maryland Judiciary.

The individual last worked at the courthouse located at Courthouse Drive in Ellicott City on March 12.

They sought medical attention and were tested on March 17.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Maryland Judiciary has since reported the case to the Howard County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of General Services.

Appropriate areas of the courthouse have been sealed and will be sanitized, according to officials.

The District Court in Howard County is still closed to the general public, but it is staffed with essential personnel to hear emergency matters.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply