ELKRIDGE, MD. (WJZ) — A Trader Joe’s store in Howard County has closed temporarily for a deep cleaning after an employee “has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is receiving treatment for a suspected case.”
The crew member was last in the store on Monday, Trader Joe’s said.
“We encourage customers who visited the store over the 14-day period ending on March 23, and have health-related concerns, to contact the Howard County Health Department Coronavirus Information Line: (410) 313-6284.”
Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders and are allowed to stay open, but the governor is still encouraging people follow the “six-feet apart” rule, in line with social distancing precautions.
Restaurants and bars are still able to operate using delivery and carry out only.