CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID19, Elkridge, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Trader Joe's

ELKRIDGE, MD. (WJZ) — A Trader Joe’s store in Howard County has closed temporarily for a deep cleaning after an employee “has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is receiving treatment for a suspected case.”

The crew member was last in the store on Monday, Trader Joe’s said.

“We encourage customers who visited the store over the 14-day period ending on March 23, and have health-related concerns, to contact the Howard County Health Department Coronavirus Information Line: (410) 313-6284.”

Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders and are allowed to stay open, but the governor is still encouraging people follow the “six-feet apart” rule, in line with social distancing precautions.

Restaurants and bars are still able to operate using delivery and carry out only.

Comments

Leave a Reply