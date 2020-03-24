CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Virginia, WalletHub, Washington DC


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s response to the coronavirus is the third-most aggressive of any state in the country, a WalletHub study found.

The study looked at each state’s responses to the pandemic ranging from school closures to shelter-in-place rules.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The state got high marks for having the largest epidemiology workforce per capita but was ranked near the very bottom for the quality of public hospitals.

Maryland came in behind Rhode Island and California in the latest rankings. Washington, D.C. came in at number 22, while Virginia came in 27th.

At the bottom of the list were Arkansas, Idaho, Tennessee, Nevada and Mississippi.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply