



Gov. Larry Hogan said COVID-19 testing sites can’t open yet because the state doesn’t have enough testing kits.

WJZ spoke to dozens of people in the past few days who describe their experiences getting tested or trying to get tested. The majority of people shared similar stories of how frustrating and difficult getting a test in Maryland is.

Nick and Stacie Wilson raced to Carroll County Hospital for a second time after their 1-year-old daughter Addison exhibited signs of COVID-19.

“The doctor told us that we couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 because they were only testing people in critical condition,” Nick Wilson said. “So its possible she has COVID-19, but he can’t know for sure because he doesn’t have enough test kits.”

It’s a familiar story for others trying to access tests in Maryland.

“I knew something wasn’t right, I felt so ill,” Caitlin, a Dundalk resident, told WJZ.

She called Johns Hopkins with her symptoms and described the roadblocks many without primary care doctors are facing.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“How do I get this referral if I don’t have a primary care doctor?” she asked. “Why are there limitations on this test?”

The Maryland State Health Department is requiring health care providers to prioritize testing for those who need it most. The hospitals WJZ spoke with Tuesday said they agree.

Everyone else, like David, who was sent to the Johns Hopkins emergency room for a test, was left to assume he has the coronavirus

“I was told that if my flu test came back negative, then I should assume I have the coronavirus,” he said.

With his flu results negative, David is now quarantining.

“When I questioned why I wasn’t getting tested for the coronavirus, they informed me that they did not have enough tests,” he said.

Hospitals are now setting up triage units to screen patients

Baby Addison finally got tested Monday night. Her parents said they should receive the results in the next seven days.

Gov. Hogan has said he hopes to open more testing sites in the coming days, but as of right now, there are not enough testing kits to do so.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.