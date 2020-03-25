



At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, 1,000 Maryland National Guard airmen and soldiers are fully activated, and more are ready to step in if needed.

Members of the Maryland National Guard who are fully activated will carry out any necessary emergency functions and support local and state organizations in their efforts to combat, test and treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“When people come to the door, I just say, hi, how many meals do they need, do they have anyone at home,” Maryland National Guard Sgt. Eric Scuderi said.

Scuderi and his team are supporting various recreational centers which are preparing and handing out food to individuals and families.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“We’re here helping with supplies, logistics, delivery of stuff,” he said.

Other units are setting up screening sites, delivering equipment and helping with transportation needs.

“We have resources and capabilities that are not necessarily available to local and state agencies such as medical support,” Maryland National Guard Captain Michael Fender said.

At the request of Gov. Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, there are now 1,000 members of the guard in and around the State of Maryland. There are also 1,200 guardsmen on stand by.

“Just know that we’re all from this community. I was born and raised in western Howard County,” Maryland National Guard Lt. Nicholas Boeh said.

Many like Boeh are Maryland natives who said, during this time of uncertainty, he wants people to know that the national guard’s presence is one thing they can count on.

“We joined the guard to help our local communities and our nation,” he said. “It’s not our first time doing this, and it won’t be our last.”

The Maryland National Guard said it will have a presence in Baltimore and around Maryland for as long as they are needed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.