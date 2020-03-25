CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s response to the coronavirus is ahead of the curve, according to a recent study.

A new study from WalletHub finds Maryland’s response is the third most aggressive of any state behind only Rhode Island and California.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The study looked at each state’s responses to the pandemic, ranging from school closures to shelter in place rules.

DC came in at No. 22 while Virginia was No. 27.

At the bottom of the list: Tennessee, Nevada and Mississippi.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

