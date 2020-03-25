BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Hospital is no longer allowing visitors except in “certain, limited circumstances,” it said Wednesday afternoon.
The only circumstances that visitors may be allowed include:
- Pediatrics: one primary caregiver per patient at a time.
- Labor & Delivery and post-partum: one visitor at a time.
- End-of-life care: two visitors at a time.
For additional exceptions, visit hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus.
The people who meet these exceptions will be screen before entering and must not have a fever, coughness or shortness of breath, and/or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
They’re encouraging the visitors to go directly to their destination to see who they are visiting and leave as soon as possible after their visit.
LifeBridge Health announced changes to its visitor policy on Tuesday that affect Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital and Grace Medical Center.
