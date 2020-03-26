Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools announced Thursday it will be providing Chromebooks and internet-capable WI-FI hotspots to students who do not have access to online learning.
The announcement comes after State School superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said Maryland public schools will be closed through April 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Frederick County Public Schools said students who need devices should stop at their nearest high school to pickup a Chromebook and/or WI-FI access device.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.