



New safety measures are being implemented at local grocery stores to help protect both employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to constantly wiping down keypads and shopping carts, stores like Giant, Safeway and Harris Teeter are putting up plexiglass barriers between customers and cashiers.

“At least I know that they are looking out for their employees,”

Tape and signs are also on the floor measuring out proper social distancing.

“Nothing is more important to us than our associates’ safety and our customers’ safety,”

Ira Kress is the Interim President of Giant Food.

“We truly have had people working 24/7, as this has continued to escalate, to ensure that our actions match the escalations of the concerns of the people across the country,” she said.

It has been welcome news for employees and customers.

“These people are keeping these essential services open for people, they’re really heroes,” Neal Wabler said.

“God bless them,” Bryant Pompey said. “I mean without them, I wouldn’t be able to feed my family.”

A helpful tip: a standard shopping cart is about three feet long, so stay at least two shopping carts’ distance away from others for proper social distancing.

