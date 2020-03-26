Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday it will reopen the Eastern Bus Division Friday after clearance from local and state health officials.
The MDOT MTA received a notification Tuesday from a bus operator out of the Eastern Division that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The bus operator had last reported to work March 19.
Upon notification, MDOT MTA reported the case to health officials who conducted an investigation.
According to health officials, the investigation found the bus operator was not at work after their illness, and that the Eastern Bus Division could resume service.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.