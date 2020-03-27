



Maryland officials say there are now at least 774 cases of coronavirus in the state. That’s an increase of 425 cases over the last three days.

There was also a fifth death reported in the state.

The state also provided more details about patients’ ages. Of the patients, 15 are 19 years old or younger. Four children under the age of 10 tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the patients, 173 were hospitalized and 25 patients were released from isolation.

Gov. Larry Hogan said there are 1,500 confirmed cases in the National Capital Region. The number more than quadrupled since last week. On Thursday, there were at least 580 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 27, 2020

In a statement, Hogan said:

“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled. Cases in the National Capital Region have more than quadrupled over the last week alone. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get. “The federal administration’s swift approval of our request for a Major Disaster Declaration will drive more resources to our coordinated response. As chairman of the National Governors Association, I will continue to press for additional federal resources, including a Title 32 designation for Maryland and all the states to fund National Guard missions. “Later today, I will convene conference calls with my full Cabinet and our Coronavirus Response Team of Maryland’s top doctors and public health experts to continue to address this crisis. I cannot stress this enough: Marylanders need to stay in place at home to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. “Our state has already faced and overcome daunting challenges before, and we will do so again.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state by county:

Anne Arundel – 63

Baltimore City – 88

Baltimore County – 103

Calvert – 9

Caroline – 1

Carroll – 9

Cecil – 9

Charles – 17

Frederick – 15

Garrett – 3

Harford – 18

Howard – 62

Kent – 2

Montgomery – 208

Prince George’s – 148

Queen Anne’s – 1

St. Mary’s – 4

Somerset – 1

Talbot – 1

Washington – 5

Wicomico – 5

Worcester – 2

According to state numbers, 382 women and 392 men tested positive for the virus.

Cases by Age Range and Gender:



0-9: 4

10-19: 11

20-29: 107

30-39: 136

40-49: 161

50-59: 149

60-69: 110

70-79: 75

80+: 21

On Thursday, Hogan also mentioned the unprecedented unemployment numbers in the state, assuring people they are doing everything they can to help people and small businesses get back on their feet.

Over 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed over the last week in the state.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends,” he added.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, we reported 744 cases of coronavirus, but it’s actually 774 cases. We apologize for this error.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.