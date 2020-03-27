CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A first-of-its-kind screening facility for the coronavirus will open Monday in the parking lot of FedEx Field.

The National Guard set up the site.

Anyone who goes needs an appointment to get tested for COVID-19. No walk-ups will be excepted.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus and think you need a test you need to call the Prince George’s County Health Department first for a TeleHealth screening.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

