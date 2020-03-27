Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino donated nearly 8,000 gloves to Baltimore City’s Emergency Management Office during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those donations will be used to protect people who live in the city and its workers.
Earlier this week, the casino donated roughly 7,500 lbs. of food to the Maryland Food Bank and other organizations providing people meals.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.