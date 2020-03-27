BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation is providing $4 million in emergency grants to non-profits across the country and internationally that are dealing with the coronavirus.
To start, the group is providing $2.57 million in emergency funding to 55 organizations in the U.S. and Israel and has another $1.5 million it will allocate in the coming weeks.
Included in the funding is $500,000 for groups in the Baltimore area. A dozen organizations will split the money, including:
- Baltimore Community Foundation: $100,000
- Center For Urban Families: $25,000
- CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.: $50,000
- Community Assistance Network: $25,000
- Franciscan Center: $25,000
- Fund for Educational Excellence: $25,000
- Jewish Community Services: $50,000
- Maryland Food Bank: $50,000
- Maryland Philanthropy Network: $25,000
- Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland: $25,000
- Moveable Feast: $25,000
- United Way of Central Maryland: $75,000
The groups will be able to use the money as they see fit to keep their doors open, the foundation said in a news release.
“The Foundation conducted extensive and swift due diligence to identify active Weinberg Foundation grantees for rapid response funding,” foundation chair Robert T. Kelly, Jr., said in the release. “This funding is intended to provide a measure of stability to nonprofits that are facing a myriad of challenges while continuing to provide vital services to the most vulnerable and low-income populations in their communities.”
