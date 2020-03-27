ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will make an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.
Gov. Hogan will be on CBS Sunday Morning and Fox News Sunday, according to his spokesperson.
Gov. Hogan will be speaking about the coronavirus pandemic across the nation.
Maryland officials announced Friday there are now at least 774 cases of coronavirus in the state. That’s an increase of 425 cases over the last three days.
There was also a fifth death reported in the state. The victim was a man in his 80s from Anne Arundel County. It is still unclear how the individual contracted the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.