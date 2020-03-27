Comments
LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in the murder of her 96-year-old stepmother earlier this month, Baltimore County police said Friday.
Indra Teresa Bailey is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in the death of Evelyn Murray-Bailey.
Police said they were called to Murray-Bailey’s home in Lochearn on March 4 for a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found her with upper-body trauma.
Detectives believe Bailey went over to the home after Murray-Bailey’s caregiver left the night before and killed her. A caregiver found Murray-Bailey dead the following morning, police said.
Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for Bailey.
She is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Police said they have not determined a motive for the crime.