CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say state and local law enforcement officers have responded to 277 calls reporting businesses or individuals not in compliance with Gov. Hogan’s Executive Order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

One man in Charles County was arrested Friday for hosting 60 people at a bonfire.

Coronavirus Latest: Charles Co. Man Arrested For Hosting 60 People, Violating Gov. Hogan’s Emergency Order

It was the second time officers had responded to the location for a large gathering, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

Maryland State Police also say that troopers have conducted more than 5,200 business and crowd compliance checks since Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Most people were in compliance with the law, according to police. Those who were not were issued warnings and a followup has or will be conducted.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

