



Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes that the Maryland, DC, and Virginia area will be looking “a lot like New York,” by Easter.

The Chairmen of the Governors Association and Maryland governor spoke on Fox News Sunday about the coronavirus pandemic and some of the messaging coming out of the White House

President Donald Trump said last week that some of the social distancing measures will be able to be relaxed soon, and life could be going back to normal, possibly even by Easter.

Gov. Hogan spoke on CNN’s New Day show later that week, saying that some of the messaging coming out of the White House is “pretty confusing.”, adding his team didn’t believe cases have reached their peak yet in the state.

The virus is going to dictate the time frame, and we’re going to follow the advice of the scientists and doctors. On @FoxNewsSunday, I told Chris Wallace that cases in the National Capital Region have quadrupled in the past week and we see that continuing to grow exponentially. pic.twitter.com/Z0R59W0Wgz — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 29, 2020

On Sunday, the governor said to interviewer Chris Wallace his team doesn’t see any way that the state will be opening back up in a couple of weeks, despite the White House messaging.

“We think in two weeks around Easter we’re going to be looking a lot like New York.” He said. “It’s continuing to grow at really kind of frightening paces and we think it’s going to be worse in two weeks not better.” Gov. Hogan said.

When asked about Trump’s comments over the last week, Hogan said “the messaging isn’t helpful,” as he and governors across the country are encouraging people to social distance and stay home except for essential reasons, but he thinks the president’s “just trying to be hopeful,”

“We don’t want people to be scared, but we want them to take it seriously,” Hogan said.

He added the federal government has done a “great job” of communicating with the governors, but the lack of equipment is still an issue- including tests, ventilators, masks and swabs is a serious issue.

“While they’ve made efforts and FEMA is now in charge, it’s not enough,” Gov. Hogan said.

Maryland has tightened up social distancing measures to get citizens to take the pandemic seriously, closing all non-essential businesses last week and all public schools have been shut down until April 24.

There are currently 1,239 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, with 10 deaths reported so far in the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.