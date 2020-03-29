MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — One of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak at a Carroll County nursing home died Saturday night, officials say.

The resident was a man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions.

66 positive cases were confirmed Saturday night at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy. The man was one of those cases, and all were residents of the nursing facility.

This brings the total of deaths in Maryland to 11.

The facility learned of two positive cases on March 27, and an additional 64 cases the next day.

Asymptomatic residents have tested positive, and as an extra precaution, all staff are required to wear full PPE.

There are now 1,239 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, jumping 247 cases in one day.

There were 72 new cases reported in Carroll County as of Sunday morning alone.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.