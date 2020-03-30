BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two non-correctional contract employees and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19.
The three are associated with correctional facilities in Baltimore and Jessup.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced the three positive cases Monday afternoon.
The department has COVID-19 response teams working to determine if any other staff or inmates may have had contact with the three people.
DPSCS says it’s been deep-cleaning its facilities- including the ones affected- for days. They also said they’ve found locations and spaces within its facilities for isolation and quarantine.
Visits have been canceled and “grab and go” meals with no one seated in the dining halls have been implemented. Department personnel are performing temperature checks and giving health questionnaires to all employees at all facilities during each shift change.
The Department has given inmates five, free 15-minute calls a week in an effort to keep families in touch during this challenging time. Also, the Department has established a 24-hour hotline for loved ones of the incarcerated.
There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.