



Maryland officials reported 1,413 cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning. Among the newest patients in the state is a one-month-old baby.

There were 1,239 cases in the state as of Sunday morning. Gov. Larry Hogan reported Saturday evening that there had been a recent outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll County in which 66 patients had tested positive for coronavirus.

One of those residents, a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions, died Saturday evening of the virus after testing positive, Carroll County officials said Sunday afternoon at a press conference.

In a press conference Monday, Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for the state.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state by county:

Anne Arundel: 110

Baltimore City: 152

Baltimore County: 186

Calvert: 12

Caroline: 14

Carroll: 82

Cecil: 13

Charles: 33

Frederick: 26

Garrett: 3

Harford: 24

Howard: 96

Kent: 3

Montgomery: 341

Prince George’s: 294

Queen Anne’s: 5

St. Mary’s: 9

Somerset: 1

Talbot: 4

Washington: 7

Wicomico: 6

Worcester: 3

Allegany and Dorchester counties don’t have any reported cases of coronavirus.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases by age range:

0-9: 5

10-19: 27

20-29: 188

30-39: 247

40-49: 262

50-59: 274

60-69: 219

70-79: 139

80+: 52

There are 716 female patients and 697 male patients, according to the latest state numbers.

More than 13,316 were tested and received negative results. Fifteen people have died and 353 are hospitalized. Forty-three patients have been released from isolation.

As more cases are popping up across the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said 250 beds were delivered to the field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center by FEMA.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.