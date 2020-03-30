BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are warning people to be vigilant as scammers are making the rounds with multiple coronavirus-related schemes.
Baltimore’s public works department said scammers may try to call people claiming to be from the agency and requesting payment. Other scammers may go door-to-door in official-looking uniforms asking people to buy a filter to remove COVID-19 from the water.
The department said the city’s drinking water is safe and people do not need a filter. Coronavirus is also not spread through water.
Customers will also not have their water shut off due to non-payment and DPW employees will only go to a home if someone calls them, the department said.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said another scam going around involves the stimulus check many Americans will soon receive. The scammers tell people they need their banking information to send them the stimulus money via direct deposit.
The scam involves both phone calls and requests for people to visit a website and enter their personal information. Scammers are targeting both individuals and tax preparers, Franchot’s office said. Neither the comptroller’s office nor the IRS will call, text or email people to verify their banking information.
Anyone who has been a victim of the scams or has been contacted about them should report them to authorities.
