BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five confirmed cases of coronavirus are tied to a northeast Baltimore senior living facility, Baltimore’s health department said Tuesday evening.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there are five cases related to the FutureCare-Cold Spring facility.
The city’s health department said it’s following up to see who else those who tested positive may have come into contact with.
The facility released a statement identifying the cases as residents:
“Over the last week, some of our residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). Current residents and staff are being monitored closely and the Facility is working in conjunction with the Health Department to conduct further testing on any residents or staff exhibiting symptoms, as well as identifying those individuals requiring quarantine pending testing.”
FutureCare has also stopped accepting new residents for the time being.
Other nursing homes in the state have also been hit hard; five residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have died from COVID-19 and dozens of others have been sickened.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.