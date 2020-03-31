Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are offering parents whose kids are out of school due to the coronavirus some help.
The new Orioles’ Digital Kids Corner has a number of activities for children ranging from coloring sheets to games, educational materials and suggestions for staying fit.
“(It’s) the next best thing to having The Bird as your teacher,” the team said in an email.
To check out the activities, click here.
A number of museums and other family-friendly spots like the National Aquarium are also adding resources to help parents and kids alike fight boredom, including live-streams of exhibits.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.