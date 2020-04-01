



The Carroll County Health Department announced Wednesday nine additional cases of coronavirus, three of which are residents at Carroll Lutheran Village retirement community.

No new cases have been identified related to the Pleasant View Nursing Home outbreak.

Five of the cases are community members; a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s.

Three additional cases are residents at Carroll Lutheran Village retirement community.

The ninth Carroll County case is a Carroll Lutheran Village retirement community employee in her 20s who is self-isolating at home.

Carroll Lutheran Village said it is continuing to monitor all residents and team members and require anyone exhibiting symptoms to self-isolate and seek medical attention as needed.

“We continue to monitor all residents and team members and refer anyone exhibiting symptoms for medical care and/or isolation,” the statement reads. “Team members are screened at the start of each shift and patients are screened three times a day and more often as medically required.”

All resident test results have now been reported from Pleasant View Nursing Home. There are 77 total positive COVID-19 cases, all facility residents, according to health officials.

18 of the facility’s 95 residents tested negative.

