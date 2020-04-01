ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now 1,985 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, according to the state health department. Thirty-one people have died from COVID-19 in the state as well.
That number increased by more than 300 in one day, which is nearly 20%. On Tuesday, 1,660 cases were reported in the state.
So far, 17,233 people have tested negative for coronavirus in the state. Of the positive patients, 522 people were hospitalized and 69 patients were released from isolation.
Dorchester County reported its first case Wednesday. Now Allegany County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland without a case of coronavirus.
Breakdown of cases by county:
- Anne Arundel – 158
- Baltimore City – 221
- Baltimore County – 289
- Calvert – 18
- Caroline – 4
- Carroll – 96
- Cecil -16
- Charles – 56
- Dorchester – 1
- Frederick – 35
- Garrett – 3
- Harford – 34
- Howard – 142
- Kent – 3
- Montgomery – 447
- Prince George’s – 403
- Queen Anne’s – 7
- St. Mary’s – 19
- Somerset – 4
- Talbot – 3
- Washington – 15
- Wicomico – 7
- Worcester – 4
Here is a breakdown by age range:
- 0-9: 6
- 10-19: 39
- 20-29: 252
- 30-39: 345
- 40-49: 372
- 50-59: 396
- 60-69: 309
- 70-79: 187
- 80+: 79
Of the positive patients, 1,061 are female and 969 are male.
In a press conference Monday, Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for the state to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Officials believe we could peak within the next two weeks and that the National Capital region will look much like New York.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.