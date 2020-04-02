ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has topped 2,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 2,331 cases confirmed as of Thursday morning.
Thirty six people have died. 582 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus in the state, and 81 people have been released from isolation.
18,890 people have tested negative for the virus. Allegany and Dorchester Counties reported their first case Wednesday. Now all 24 jurisdiction in Maryland have a case of coronavirus.
Here is a breakdown by county:
- Allegany 1
- Anne Arundel 206
- Baltimore City 265
- Baltimore County 353
- Calvert 22
- Caroline 4
- Carroll 105
- Cecil 20
- Charles 69
- Dorchester 1
- Frederick 45
- Garrett 3
- Harford 37
- Howard 152
- Kent 5
- Montgomery 498
- Prince George’s 473
- Queen Anne’s 8
- St. Mary’s 27
- Somerset 4
- Talbot 4
- Washington 17
- Wicomico 7
- Worcester 5
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:
- 0-9 9
- 10-19 46
- 20-29 286
- 30-39 410
- 40-49 437
- 50-59 471
- 60-69 357
- 70-79 217
- 80+ 98
1,194 women have been diagnosed with the virus, as well as 1,137 men.
People between ages 50 and 59 are still the highest age group to contract the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.