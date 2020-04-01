Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Don’t expect to spend time in Ocean City, Maryland this month; that’s because of new coronavirus restrictions.
The town is restricting hotel reservations and short-term rentals to only healthcare workers, first responders, National Guardsman and other essential people.
This comes after the beach and the boardwalk closed until the end of the month.
Visitors and property owners are being directed not to travel to Ocean City, Maryland.
The town is working with local hotels and the Chamber of Commerce to ensure compliance of the new order.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.