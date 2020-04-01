CORONAVIRUS IN MD:1,985 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, 31 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Postal Service employee at the Brooklyn Post Office in Baltimore has tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

The U.S. Postal Service said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the office, but will continue to monitor the situation as new information becomes available.

The U.S. Postal Service released the following statement Wednesday:

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

According to health officials there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.

