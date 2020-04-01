BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Postal Service employee at the Brooklyn Post Office in Baltimore has tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.
The U.S. Postal Service said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the office, but will continue to monitor the situation as new information becomes available.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The U.S. Postal Service released the following statement Wednesday:
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
According to health officials there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.