ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections’ plan for the rescheduled June 2 primary election includes mailing every eligible voter an absentee ballot ahead of the election.
The board released more information Thursday about how it plans to move forward with the election despite the coronavirus pandemic, which already led officials to push it back from its original date of April 28.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Gov. Larry Hogan Postpones Maryland April 28 Primary, Special Election Will Still Be Held By Mailing Vote
- Maryland State Board Of Elections Recommends No In-Person Voting For June 2 Primary Election
- Md. Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones Oppose Moving June Election To Mail-In Only
The plan, which still requires approval from Gov. Larry Hogan, would not only see voters mailed absentee ballots with prepaid postage but would also allow ballots to be dropped off during early voting periods and on election day.
On election day itself, there would be limited in-person voting at “certain locations.” More details about the number of open polling places was not immediately available.
Earlier this week, the leaders of the Maryland General Assembly expressed concerns that moving to a mail-in-only election would disenfranchise voters.
The special primary election to fill the 7th congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings is still being held April 28 but will be mail-in only. Ballots for voters in the district, which includes portions of Baltimore as well as Baltimore and Howard counties, will show up in voters’ mailboxes in the coming days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.