ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is taking more steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Parks in the county will only be open for exercise activities such as biking and walking.
Visitor centers, playgrounds, restrooms, dog parks, tennis courts and basketball courts will all be closed.
The county said social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.