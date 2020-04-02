CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is taking more steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parks in the county will only be open for exercise activities such as biking and walking.

Visitor centers, playgrounds, restrooms, dog parks, tennis courts and basketball courts will all be closed.

The county said social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

