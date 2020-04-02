Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Health Officials in Carroll County announced Thursday that 18 staff members at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have tested positive for coronavirus.
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Health Officials in Carroll County announced Thursday that 18 staff members at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Carroll County Health Department, 24 staff members have tested negative, and 21 results are pending.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
Test results for all residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home have now come back. There are 77 total positive COVID-19 cases among facility residents. Eighteen of 95 residents tested negative.
The Health Department said it continues to have a physician onsite at Pleasant View Nursing Home amid the recent outbreak to monitor patients and provide other support.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.