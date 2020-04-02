Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service announced Thursday that two employees at the Baltimore Main Post Office have tested positive for coronavirus.
The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that one employee from Baltimore’s Brooklyn Post Office and one employee from the Dundalk Post Office tested positive.
Officials said they believe the risk is low for other employees who work at these Posts Offices.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.