



There are now 2,758 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, state health officials reported Friday morning.

That means more than 400 cases were added to the count in just a day. Forty-two people have also died in Maryland due to COVID-19.

‘We’re Going To Be The Next Hot Spot’: Coronavirus Deaths To Surge In Mid-April, Warns Gov. Hogan

Other statistics: 20,932 people tested negative for coronavirus in the state, 664 people were hospitalized and 159 people were released from isolation. Of the patients 1,435 were women and 1,323 were men.

Also on Friday, the state health department adjusted its coronavirus page to show deaths by county (see below) and graphs that show growth in cases overall and the 24-hour change.

According to the graphics, the largest group of coronavirus patients in Maryland are between ages 30-59 and not the 60+groups when combined. So although 60+ is still very much at risk, it seems that the 30-59 age range is getting COVID-19 (see breakdown below).

Beginning today on https://t.co/9iLyYFFsYN, @MDMEMA has added visualizations to the reporting page. I want to thank their team for working to get these added. pic.twitter.com/Gn7gqjRyqn — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 3, 2020

The governor issued a statement Friday morning on the latest number of cases and also will be holding a press conference at 2:15 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 2

Anne Arundel – 249 (4)

Baltimore City – 313 (4)

Baltimore County – 427 (3)

Calvert – 30 (1)

Caroline – 4

Carroll – 129 (5)

Cecil – 25 (1)

Charles – 90 (1)

Dorchester- 1

Frederick – 54 (2)

Garrett – 3

Harford – 41

Howard – 166 (2)

Kent – 5

Montgomery – 566 (9)

Prince George’s – 563 (9)

Queen Anne’s – 12

St. Mary’s – 30

Somerset – 4

Talbot – 5

Washington – 27

Wicomico – 7 (1)

Worcester – 5

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:

0-9: 9

10-19: 55

20-29: 335

30-39: 485

40-49: 509

50-59: 552

60-69: 423

70-79: 266

80+: 124

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.