ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.
The officer is currently hospitalized and has been quarantined for weeks, department spokesperson Marc Limansky said.
It’s unclear if the officer contracted the virus while on duty.
“We don’t have reason to believe there has been exposure to other officers. Our prayers are with the officer and the officer’s family,” Limansky said in an email to WJZ.
On Twitter, the department said it’s praying everyone stays safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened more than 2,300 Marylanders and led to 36 deaths in the state.
“Thankful for the great medical care our brother or sister is getting! Praying all stay safe and healthy in these uncertain and trying times,” the department wrote.
A number of other first responders in the state have either tested positive for coronavirus or are self-quarantined as a precaution. Thursday morning, officials said two Baltimore sheriff’s deputies have cases of COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County has 206 confirmed cases.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.