Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Engineers at Johns Hopkins University are working on 3D printed device that would allow a singular ventilator to treat multiple patients.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Engineers at Johns Hopkins University are working on 3D printed device that would allow a singular ventilator to treat multiple patients.
Their efforts come amid the urgent need for more ventilators.
Some medical professionals have expressed concerns with sharing the devices; like spreading germs and patients not getting enough oxygen.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
Hopkins said its device is designed to safeguard against these risks.
The team has already made a prototype testing on model lungs and is expected in the coming weeks. It will then need FDA approval.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.