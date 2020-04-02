CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 36 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMTommy
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Engineers at Johns Hopkins University are working on 3D printed device that would allow a singular ventilator to treat multiple patients.

Their efforts come amid the urgent need for more ventilators.

Some medical professionals have expressed concerns with sharing the devices; like spreading germs and patients not getting enough oxygen.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hopkins said its device is designed to safeguard against these risks.

The team has already made a prototype testing on model lungs and is expected in the coming weeks. It will then need FDA approval.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply