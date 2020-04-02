BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local gyms are closed, NFL facilities are off limits and mini camps could be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball spring training was stopped and the regular season is in delay; all reasons why atheltes all over are scrambling to stay in shape.
From Orioles reliever Richard Bleier throwing pitches into a trash can; All-Star John Means throwing batting practice to his wife who hit a ball that nearly nailed the camera; to Branden Kline’s leg workout using his dog Zoe as weight.
Athletes are doing whatever, wherever, to stay in shape during the pandemic.
No basketball court available, but UMBC’s Jen Gast improvises a backyard workout. The Retrievers leading rebounder creates her own March Madness in a fitness sense.
Towson University football player Darian Street stays converts his couch into a leg press.
Among Ravens: Robert Griffin gets an aerobic workout with his wife; Hollywood Brown caught passes until the parks were closed; Matt Skura rehabbed his knee with weights until his gym was closed; and Marlon Humphrey dropped to the floor at home for 400 push-ups in 40 minutes— challenging teammates to match.
Certainly a challenging time for athletes to stay in shape.
