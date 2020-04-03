



While many people are spending more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some animal shelters said they are noticing an uptick in adoption interest.

Much like everyone is forced to improvise in the wake of this unprecedented pandemic, local animal shelters are coming up with creative ways to stay open, so they can continue finding our four-legged friends forever homes.

During a time of isolation, many pet lovers are seeking a new furry friend.

“I think with a lot of folks adopting dogs now, not only can they train them and be with them, but it’s that bonding connection,” Eric Seaborg said.

Caring for a pet can also help stick to a routine, something health experts said is important for people to maintain during these unprecedented times.

With hundreds of applications coming into BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, organization leaders said they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“We actually had more adoptions this March than we did last year in March,” Bailey Deacon, of BARCS, said.

To ensure safety, interactions with potential adopters and animals are modified. Adoptions are limited to two days a week and by appointment only.

“We’re using technology to help us get our animals adopted,” Deacon said.

The process has moved online, from finding a four-legged friend, to even meeting them virtually through video calls.

“When we were ready to get Rizza, this is when it all hit, so you couldn’t go outside. So we managed to meet up in Federal Hill, kept our distance of course, and got to meet her foster mom,” Seaborg said.

Local shelters said fostering and adopting not only helps saves the lives of animals, but it can also benefit the people who open up their homes.

“Honestly we thought this was going to be terrible, how could we possibly get animals adopted? But we were proven wrong by our community and I hope that can just continue,” Deacon said.

BARCS also said it is in talks to come up with a plan for those in the community who may be impacted by the coronavirus.

