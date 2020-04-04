ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now 3,125 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the new numbers from state officials, and 53 people have died.
Of the positive COVID-19 patients, 1,640 are women and1,480 are men. Of the more than 3,000 patients, 821 were hospitalized. Nearly 22,500 people tested negative for coronavirus, according to the state.
The good news is 159 people were released from isolation.
‘We’re Going To Be The Next Hot Spot’: Coronavirus Deaths To Surge In Mid-April, Warns Gov. Hogan
Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:
Allegany – 3
Anne Arundel – 289 (6)
Baltimore City – 343 (6)
Baltimore County – 491 (4)
Calvert – 33 (1)
Caroline – 4
Carroll – 134 (6)
Cecil – 33 (1)
Charles – 95 (1)
Dorchester – 1
Frederick – 73 (2)
Garrett – 3
Harford – 44
Howard – 180 (3)
Kent – 5
Montgomery – 640 (9)
Prince George’s – 653 (13)
Queen Anne’s – 13
St. Mary’s – 34
Somerset – 4
Talbot – 6
Washington – 29
Wicomico – 8 (1)
Worcester – 7
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:
0-9: 13
10-19: 65
20-29: 379
30-39: 557
40-49: 575
50-59: 625
60-69: 473
70-79: 299
80+: 139
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.