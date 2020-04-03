CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced Friday the sixth coronavirus death at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.

Officials said the victim was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions.

All resident test results have been reported for Pleasant View Nursing Home.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

So far, 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Carroll County Health Department said it will continue to follow up with patients as needed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

