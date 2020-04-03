Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced Friday the sixth coronavirus death at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced Friday the sixth coronavirus death at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy.
Officials said the victim was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions.
All resident test results have been reported for Pleasant View Nursing Home.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
So far, 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Carroll County Health Department said it will continue to follow up with patients as needed.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.