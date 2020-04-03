BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the start of construction of a new community-based COVID-19 drive-thru screening site at the Pimlico Race Course parking lot.
Mayor Young issued the following statement:
“The Pimlico Race Course is an accessible location that provides the space and infrastructure needed for a mobile screening site, once additional tests become available.”
The Maryland National Guard is assisting in the construction process for the site, which will provide for community-based screening when additional testing capacity is available.
The site could also provide space for other health needs related to the COVID-19 response.
“I want to thank the owners of the property, the Stronach Group, for partnering with us in this effort,” Mayor Young said. “This facility will be a critical piece of the puzzle as we work with our partners to increase testing availability and access in the coming weeks.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.