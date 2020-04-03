CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FDA has approved a clinical trial that will allow researchers at Johns Hopkins University to test a therapy for COVID-19 that uses plasma from recovering patients.

Researchers hope to use this technique to treat critically ill patients and boost the immune systems of healthcare providers and first responders.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Johns Hopkins is leading this research, but nearly two dozen other medical centers and doctors are going to be assisting.

No vaccine or treatment for the virus currently exists.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

