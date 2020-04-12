



There are now over 8,225 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released Sunday morning.

More than 200 people have died of the coronavirus, a total of 235 people.

41,539 people have tested negative for the virus, 1,860 of them were ever hospitalized. Since Saturday, 25 more people were released from isolation- a total of 456.

Starting Sunday, the state also released COVID-19 case data by ZIP code.

The ZIP codes with the highest case counts are 21215- in Baltimore, 20904, 20906, 20902 and 20744.

The 21215 ZIP code in Baltimore has the most cases in one spot at 137 cases.

Coronavirus Latest: These Are The Top 5 Maryland ZIP Codes With The Most COVID-19 Cases

A dashboard map was built out for people to see case counts directly over a certain ZIP code.

Among the latest victims is a 27-year-old grocery clerk Leilani Jordan, who contracted COVID-19 in March and died earlier this month.

She’s the first person in her 20s to die of coronavirus in the state, and the youngest person to die of the virus in the state so far.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany 13

Anne Arundel 659 (27)

Baltimore City 812 (24)

Baltimore County 1,257 (30)

Calvert 90 (1)

Caroline 17

Carroll 236 (25)

Cecil 74 (1)

Charles 253 (9)

Dorchester 9

Frederick 368 (12)

Garrett 4

Harford 129

Howard 371 (6)

Kent 11

Montgomery 1,631 (42)

Prince George’s 2,035 (55)

Queen Anne’s 19

St. Mary’s 82

Somerset 4

Talbot 14 (1)

Washington 75 (1)

Wicomico 42 (1)

Worcester 20

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9 52

10-19 172

20-29 906 (1)

30-39 1,390 (9)

40-49 1,504 (5)

50-59 1,675 (25)

60-69 1,212

(51)

70-79 816 (65)

80+ 498 (79)

Ninety-nine women have died of the virus, with 4,438 cases reported. There are 136 men who have died, of 3,787 cases.

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 2,988 (91)

Asian 177 (7)

White 2,145 (72)

Other 806 (9)

Data not available 1,578 (27)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.