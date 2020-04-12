



Strong winds and severe weather are possible for parts of Maryland on Monday.

Severe storms could hit parts of the state late Monday morning and into the early afternoon. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Almost all of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather; areas of extreme southern Maryland and into Virginia are under an enhanced risk.

A storm system will continue to strengthen Sunday evening as it crosses through the Mississippi Valley and progresses toward the Eastern Seaboard. As this system moves into the mid-Atlantic, a significant severe weather event is likely. South winds Sunday have brought in warm, moist air that continues to prime the atmosphere for strong storms as the system approaches. The key timing for severe weather Monday is 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steady rain will develop in the overnight hours and low temperatures will be mild — in the upper 50s. Steady showers will begin overnight with some locally heavy downpours.

A warm front will move across the state between around 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and a cold front will follow later in the day.

As this large system exits the region, strong winds will persist in its wake. For this reason, wind advisories and high wind warnings have been posted across the state. Parts of central Maryland could see gusts up to 55 mph through 6 p.m. Monday. Areas under the high wind warning could see gusts up to 60 mph through Monday evening.

Ahead of the possible storms, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The strong winds could cause tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages could occur.

The northern part of the Chesapeake Bay is under a gale warning, while the lower part of the bay and the mouth of the Potomac River are under a storm warning.

Elsewhere, high wind warnings will take effect Monday for far western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Isolated flooding is also possible; a coastal flood watch is in effect for the coasts of Baltimore, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County. Tides could reach 2.5 feet above normal.

People who park their cars near the waterfront in Baltimore should move them to higher ground, the city’s Office of Emergency Management said Sunday evening. A parking garage at 501 South Eden Street will have free parking for area residents while the flooding risk lasts.

