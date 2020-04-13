LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Health Department reports its first two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, two women in their 60s.
“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to these families. In St. Mary’s County, when one mourns, all mourn. This is a difficult time, and we are heartsick. To all members of our community, please continue following the Stay at Home Order and pay extra attention to social distancing when you must be out in the community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.
So far, the only counties in the state that haven’t reported any deaths are Allegany, Caroline, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Worchester counties.
According to the state health department, there are 8,936 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 262 people have died from the virus. Of the 1,975 patients hospitals, 603 have been released from isolation.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.