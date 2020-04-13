ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan told the Trump administration Monday that governors need more support to respond to COVID-19.
“Governors are on the front lines of the on-the-ground response, implementing aggressive measures that are beginning to successfully flatten the curve of the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 response is resulting in catastrophic damage to state economies, and fiscal assistance is critical now so that we can continue leading this fight.
GoHe said governors are urging Congress to “act immediately” and appropriate $500 billion specifically for states and territories to meet “budgetary shortfalls” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Without sufficient federal relief, states will have to confront the prospect of significant reductions to essential services, which will in turn devastate the economic recovery and our efforts to get people back to work.” He said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Nearly 9K COVID-19 Cases, 262 Deaths Reported In Maryland
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Hogan is the chairman of the National Governors Association, and over the weekend he and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked the federal government for the $500 billion to help states struggling with a budget shortfall due to the pandemic.
According to state comptroller Peter Franchot, Maryland is expected to see a $2.8 billion shortfall in the final quarter of this fiscal year.
In Baltimore city, officials say they will lose $103 million in revenue during fiscal year 2021 which starts on July 1. As a part of a plan to recoup the money, the city is mulling over several options, including furloughing or laying off many first responders.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.