



Strong winds and severe weather are possible for parts of Maryland on Monday.

Severe storms could hit parts of the state late Monday morning and into the early afternoon. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes.

Almost all of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather; areas of extreme southern Maryland and into Virginia are under an enhanced risk.

A storm system strengthened Sunday evening as it crossed through the Mississippi Valley and progressed toward the Eastern Seaboard. As this system moved into the mid-Atlantic, rain began falling overnight. The key timing for severe weather Monday is 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. — with the most severe expected between late morning and early afternoon.

We're tracking potentially severe storms later today. So far, it looks likes the best bet for severe weather will be late this morning through the early afternoon. Damaging winds gusts, large hail and even tornadoes are possible. #MDWX #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/GZz4g1rmW6 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 13, 2020

A warm front moved across the state between around 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and a cold front will follow

As this large system exits the region, strong winds will persist in its wake.

For this reason, wind advisories and high wind warnings have been posted across the state. Parts of central Maryland could see gusts up to 55 mph through 6 p.m. Monday. Areas under the high wind warning could see gusts up to 60 mph through Monday evening.

Ahead of the possible storms, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas as well as Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Elsewhere, high wind warnings will take effect Monday for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, far western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The strong winds could cause tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages could occur.

The northern part of the Chesapeake Bay is under a gale warning, while the lower part of the bay and the mouth of the Potomac River are under a storm warning.

Isolated flooding is also possible; a coastal flood watch will take effect for the coasts of Baltimore, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County Monday morning. Tides could reach 2.5 feet above normal.

People who park their cars near the waterfront in Baltimore should move them to higher ground, the city’s Office of Emergency Management said Sunday evening. A parking garage at 501 South Eden Street will have free parking for area residents while the flooding risk lasts.

On its website, BGE said Sunday night it’s monitoring the storm system and has crews ready to go if power outages are reported.

Baltimore’s public works department is asking people to clear the storm drains near their home before the storms hit, if possible. They’re also recommending people secure their trash cans and large items like outdoor furniture.

