BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is postponing the city’s annual tax sale to July 20, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tax sale is used to collect “delinquent real property taxes” and other unpaid charges owed to the City, and is a public online auction of City lien interests on properties.
The publication of tax sale eligible property will be on May 13, the final notice mail giving property owners 30 days to reduce lien balance and avoid tax sale will be June 1.
The deadline reducing lien balances and removal from tax sale lists will be on June 30.
“This is an effort to provide property owners with adequate time to adjust and prepare for the tax sale, while upholding the integrity of the tax sale processing compliant with Maryland state tax laws,” Mayor Young said at a press briefing Wednesday.
Because the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 are so fluid and may change, the tax sale could be delayed even further.
